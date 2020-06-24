Wilbur L. Blanton
Services for Wilbur L. Blanton, age 66, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sid D. Roberts Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Sid D. Roberts Chapel. Blanton was born Oct. 9, 1953, and died June 19, 2020, in Tyler.
Jeffrey Scott Fletcher
Services for Jeffrey Scott Fletcher, 36, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Fletcher was born June 21, 1984, in Lufkin, and died June 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Paulene Roeder Mooney
Cremation arrangements for Paulene Roeder Mooney, 89, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. She was born Jan. 17, 1931, in Shiner and died June 23, 2020, in Lufkin.
Margaret Louise Ricks
Services for Margaret Louise Ricks, 98, of Allen, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Ricks was born March 22, 1922, and died June 23, 2020, at her residence. Visitation is from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Martha Leah (Price) Shelton
Graveside services for Martha Leah (Price) Shelton, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Retreat Cemetery in Chandler. Mrs. Shelton was born July 4, 1933, and died June 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Sandra G. Smith
Services for Sandra G. Smith, 78, of Dallas, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will be in the funeral home’s Family Reception Room following the service. Sandra was born Nov. 16, 1941, in Joaquin and died June 18, 2020, in Dallas.
L. E. (Gene) Vinson
Graveside services for L. E. (Gene) Vinson, 90, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Vinson was born March 16, 1930, and died June 23, 2020, in a local retirement community. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
