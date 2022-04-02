Funeral services for Stacy Joe McKnight, 53, of Pollok will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wesley Matchett officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Stacy Joe McKnight, devoted husband, loving son, and proud father died Thursday, March 31, 2022 in a Tyler hospital. He was born February 27, 1969 in Lufkin, Texas.
Stacy worked in previous years for Kalman Floor Co. and traveled a lot. Everyone who knew him loved him. He was caring, funny, and adored his family. We are going to all miss his big loving heart, but the Lord had other plans for him.
He left behind his beloved wife Mechelle (Fitts) McKnight; sons and daughter-in-law, Colby and Brianna McKnight and Swade McKnight and fiancée Corby Brown, all of Hudson; stepdaughter, Keili Taylor of Alto; grandchildren, Randi Taylor, Tristen Taylor, Maddox McKnight, and Maci McKnight; parents, Barbara (Collier) and Curtis McKnight; brothers and sister-in-law, Jason McKnight of Beaumont and Robby and Naomi McKnight; sister, Dana McKnight; grandmother, Thelma Jean Havard of Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sybil Jordan, Curtis McKnight, and Joe Collier.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Herman, Jonathan Davis, Raymond Bell, Uncle David Talancon, Uncle Bill Paresa, and Payton Gehrt.
Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Fitts.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.