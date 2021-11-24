Bishop Leroy Shankle, Sr.
A celebration of Life will be held for Bishop Leroy Shankle, Sr. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the United Pentecostal Campground, 4109 South 1st. St., Lufkin, TX. Burial will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lufkin,TX.
Bishop Leroy Shankle, Sr. was born June 8th, 1940, in Burkeville, Texas to the late Henry Shankle Sr. and the late Idella Shankle.
He was the second of eight children. On December 21, 1961, Bishop married the love of his life, Verdia Mae Bennett Shankle and to this union, four sons were born.
Formal School and Continuing Education:
Bishop Leroy Shankle attended Burkeville School District.
He attended Angelina College and studied Architectural Drafting and Structural Design. Bishop Shankle received a Bachelor of Theology from Mt. Beulah Institute and Seminary, an extension of Central Christian College. He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity Degree from United Theological Seminary.
Church Affiliation
Growing up, Bishop Shankle was a member of the Church of the Living God, PGT in the
Shankleville Community. After marriage, Bishop Shankle united with the Groveton Church of God in Christ, under the leadership of Elder Noble L. Cooper, Sr. In 1962, Bishop accepted his call into the ministry and in 1966, he was ordained as an Elder in the Church of God in Christ Groveton, Texas. The family moved to Lufkin, Texas and united with Eastside Church of God in
Christ, under the pastoral leadership of Bishop C. L. Bryant. The family later united with The Church By Christ Jesus, under the Leadership of Elder B. B. Phipps. Bishop Shankle was led of the Lord to start The Church By Christ Jesus in Lufkin, Texas at 610 Cain Street, and in 1983, the current church was built on Sayers Street. In 1974, at The Church By Christ Jesus Conference in Dallas, Texas, Bishop Shankle was ordained Bishop by Bishop E. Evans to preside as prelate, serving Lufkin, Apple Spring, Diboll, San Augustine and Groveton.
Work Ethics & Business
Bishop Shankle and Sister Shankle served as Foster Parents for several years, and Bishop also served as President of the local foster care agency for a term.
Bishop Leroy Shankle was the owner of several businesses including: The Gospel Record and
Book Store, Co — Owner of Red Carpet Styling & Beauty Salon and Leroy Shankle Concrete
Company. Leroy Shankle Concrete Company laid many foundations in Crown Colony, Englewood, Brookhollow and all-over East Texas. Today, his sons continue to carry on that legacy. Bishop Shankle served in the community to help feed, house, and clothe the homeless, as well as to provide jobs to the unemployed. He was a dedicated Chaplain to Impact Lufkin and supported the efforts of the city of Lufkin. Bishop Shankle received two different Proclamations from two different Mayors of the city. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Pastor, Mentor and friend to many.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Verdia Mae Shankle; Sons, Roy (Rhonda) Shankle, Bishop Reginald (Stephanie) Shankle, Robert Shankle, Leroy Shankle, Jr., 17 Grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, in laws, cousins, friends and members.
Bishop Leroy Shankle is preceded in death by his father and mother Henry Shankle,Sr. and Idella Shankle; his brothers, Henry Shankle, Jr, Carl W. Shankle, J.R. Shankle, Eddie B. Shankle; his sisters, Versie Williams, Mary Irene Johnson and Christine Brooks.
