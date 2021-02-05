Angie Nerren
Funeral services for Angie Nerren, 51, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Golden officiating.
Angie was born August 13, 1969 in Lufkin, Texas to Lynn (Hopson) and John Luna, and went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Angie was a 1987 graduate of Nacogdoches High School and lived in Lufkin most of her life. She was a gifted phlebotomist who was known for doing her work with ease. She loved her family, pets and making those around her laugh. Always one to enjoy life to the fullest, Angie enjoyed singing, dancing, fishing (catch and release of course) and had the emotions of a vegan, but would eat a steak. She was a Harley enthusiast who shared her passion for bikes with her husband and shared a love for each other like no other. Angie was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, John Michael Nerren of Lufkin; sons, Christopher Cody Luna and wife Paityn of Fort Worth, Michael Dakota Linton and wife Courtney of Diboll; daughter, Kaley Linton of Lufkin; granddaughter, Lainlee Linton; grandsons, Laken Linton, Hunter Ryals, Baylor Sarmiento; parents, John and Lynn Luna of Nacogdoches; mother-in-law, Marilyn Nerren of Lufkin; father-in-law, John David Nerren and wife Misty of Huntington; grandmother, “Mamo Jo ” Teer of Lufkin; brother, Tony Luna and wife Catheryn of Lufkin; sisters, Jamie Hamilton and husband Cody of Lufkin, Jodie Golden and husband Brandon of Silsbee; co-workers who became life long friends, Elaine, Kathy, Wendy, and Rhonda; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, E.L. and Faustina Luna; and grandfather, Glenn Hopson.
Memorial contributions may be made to animal shelters and the Humane Society of choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening prior to the service.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
