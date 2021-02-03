Margaret Cunningham
Private services for Margaret Cunningham, 69, of Diboll will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 12:00 noon in the Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Pine St. Diboll, TX. for family only. Public visitation is from 10:00 a.m. till the time of services on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Diboll Cemetery. Our mother fought a great fight against cancer! God decided that she no longer needed to be in pain and called her home. Margaret Rose Cunningham, age 69 of Diboll, TX, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, with her loving husband of 47 years by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Constance Garrick; her sister Luwanna White and her brother John Lincoln Garrick. Margaret was born on November 2, 1951, in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Margaret graduated from Washington High School in 1971 in Lake Charles. She and her family relocated to Diboll, TX in 1979. Margaret was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She was a dedicated frontline employee in the healthcare, hospitality, and childcare industries. Margaret retired from CHI Memorial Hospital in 2018. She had great care and compassion for the elderly, special needs community, and youth. Margaret possessed a magnetic personality filled with candor and quick wit which attracted a diverse group of friends. She leaves to cherish her memory of her husband Wille Cunningham, her son Demetrius (Shawn) Cunningham, her daughter Tamia (Classie, Sr.) Ballou, Marquita Cunningham, and Kyla Cunningham; her sisters Lou Worchie Williams, Marie (Ernest) Paige, Maggie Berry, and her brother Jerome Garrick; her brother-in-law Wade (Dora) Cunningham; 6 grandchildren Jaeden Cunningham, Alana (Pooh) Mark, Keionna (KeKe) Ballou, Classie (Bubba) Ballou, Jr., Cydney Ballou, and Kynsleigh Johnson; and a host of extended family and dear friends. A viewing will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church from 10a-12p on February 6, 2021, where masks and social distancing will be required. Immediately following the viewing, a private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations are made directly to the American Cancer Society or the National Brain Tumor Society.
Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.