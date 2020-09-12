Mary Fry Sandlin
Marie Fry Sandlin, 96, of Houston, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Houston at the North Houston Transitional Care Facility after a short illness. She was born on May 22, 1924 in Helmic (Trinity County), Texas to William and Polly Fry.
She is survived by three sons, Jerry Smith and wife Linda of Texarkana, Arkansas, James (Jamie) Smith of Houston, Texas and Robert Leon (Lee) Smith of Lexington, Texas; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were husbands, Loyce Sandlin and Francis Smith; her parents, William and Polly Fry; siblings, Elec Fry, Jim Fry, James Fry, Fonzie Fry Vick, Harvey Fry, Corbett Fry, Aubrey Fry, and granddaughter, Carolyn Smith Taylor.
She was a member of First Baptist Church North Houston where she attended for many years. She also lived in Etoile, Texas for a number of years in Rayburn Hideaway Community with her husband Loyce, where they enjoyed life on Lake Sam Rayburn. She attended Chireno Baptist Church where several friends still attend.
Mrs. Sandlin worked as a nurse for many years, first in Ben Taub Hospital, and then Jefferson Davis Hospital delivering babies, which she loved, and then worked in the State Hospital in Lufkin until she retired. Even in her retirement, she continued in her nursing ways, always willing to help those in need.
A Special Thank You to the Staff of North Houston Transitional Care Facility for the excellent manner they treated Mom during her stay. Also, Thank You to the Heart to Heart Hospice for their care in her final days. A Special Thank You to Isabel Alexander for all the days and nights you spent taking care of Mom because of the Pandemic. You were a friend to Mom when she needed a friend the most. To Paul and Gloria Perez, thank you for always being there when Mom needed you most. We can never repay your kindness that you always had for Mom.
A visitation will be held at Gipson Funeral Home, located at 1515 Chestnut Street in Lufkin, Texas Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please remember your face coverings and use social distancing while at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs, Texas under the direction of Gipson Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM with Jerry Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Gideons’ International or your favorite charity.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
