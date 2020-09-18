Murrell L. Jones
Funeral services for Murrell L. Jones, 91, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was born March 19, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Elsie B. (Smith) and James Franklin “Jim” Jones, and died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Jones was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He started working at Southland Paper Mill in 1945 at the age of 16. During his years there he saw the name change to St. Regis and then Champion. He retired in 1989 after 44 1/2 years of employment.
Mr. Jones enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching bull riding and black and white western movies, and loving his family. He enjoyed eating fish as much or more than the fishing itself. Mr. Jones had a sense of humor and was known to be a cut-up and a joker, always quick with a one-liner. He was known for his woodworking, which included building five or more houses. He was a man of his word and was always helping someone. Mr. Jones was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Royce McGaughey of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Arthur and Linda Jones of Diboll; grandchildren and spouses, Dewayne and Shelby Reese of Diboll, Sandy and Brad Lewis, Kristie and Shane Trahan, Kenny Jones, all of Etoile, Tara and Joe Cole of Diboll, Tarah Mangum of Garland, Ashly and Kory Scott of Carrollton, Angela McGaughey of Lufkin, Brandon and Inah McGaughey of Diboll; great-grandchildren and spouse, Sgt. Tyler and Pvt. 1st Class Ashlee White, U.S. Army of Oak Grove, Kentucky, Katie Jones, Kiely Jones, both of Alto, Mason Cole, Paxton Cole, Sutton Cole, and Halle Rice, all of Diboll; great-great-granddaughter, Hayden White of Oak Grove, Kentucky; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise (Hawk) Jones; stepmother, Mary Alice (Brandon) Jones; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Kay Jones; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Reese, Kenny Jones, Shane Trahan, Joe Cole, Doug Hawk, and Garland Hawk.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Berry Cemetery Association, c/o Julie McComber, 1104 Skeetwood Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Affinity Hospice, 2708 S Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
