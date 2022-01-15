Alma Gene (Kirkland) Havard
Funeral services for Alma Gene (Kirkland) Havard, 80, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles Roberts and Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Havard was born on October 8, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Lucy (Franklin) and Grady Clifton Kirkland and died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at her residence after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Mrs. Havard had resided in Lufkin most of her life. In her early years she worked at Perry Brother’s in downtown Lufkin; Norris Fence Company; R.L. Davis Manufacturing; and Phelan’s Cash & Carry in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. She loved the Lord, her husband and family, and was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Lloyd Dean Havard of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Carroll Lee Ray Dickey and friend Raul Vazquez; Sabria and Jerry “Bo” Holland, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Joseph and Robert Fisher, Justin and Brandy Ray, all of Lufkin, Alissa Gene and Travis Ross of Huntington, Kristen and Joe Mitchell of Cushing, and Jonathan and Becky Holland of Nebraska; great grandchildren, Kane and Kason Ross, Bentley Ray, all of Huntington, and Jocelyn Holland of Nebraska; brother, Clifton Kirkland of Chicago, Illinois; sisters-in-laws, Johnnie Kirkland of Lufkin, Peggy and John Lakey of Georgia, Clara Jo and Norris Bailey of Huntsville, Joyce (Havard) Shelley of Call, Texas, Claudia Havard of Crosby, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; special friends, Curtis and Sherri Brumley, Dr. Jeff Grubb, and MaryAnn Reeves and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jacob Ray; sister, Clara Coffey; brother, Grady Willie Kirkland; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, James Havard, Edwin Havard and Bill and Gaynell Patton.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Brumley, Wes Reeves, Carson Reeves, Jake Reeves, Jody Thompson, Justin Ray, Joseph Fisher, and Dr. Jeff Grubb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family would like to express special thanks to Cindy Watters, Dr. Pavan Pinnamaneni, Harbor Hospice, Nurse Emily, Chaplain Alex, and other caregivers for their extraordinary care and concern they have shown for Mrs. Havard, along with the compassion and advise provided to the family during these trying times.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
