RB Moffett, 96, of Colmesneil, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Nacogdoches Medical Center in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville.
Military graveside services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Colmesneil Cemetery in Colmesneil, Texas
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
