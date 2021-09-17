Services for James Bray Jr., 56, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery. Mr. Bray was born Feb. 3, 1965, and died Sept. 6, 2021, in Lufkin.
Lois Doyle
Graveside Services for Lois Doyle, 83, of Corrigan, will be at 1 p.m. today in the Union Springs Cemetery. Mrs. Doyle was born July 26, 1938, in Trevat, and died Sept. 15, 2021, in Corrigan.
Joycie Menefee
Services for Joycie Menefee, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Menefee was born July 15, 1936, in Crockett, and died Sept. 13, 2021, at her residence.
James Miles
Services for James Miles, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Miles was born July 15, 1936, and died Sept. 10, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Juan Manuel Reyes
Services for Juan Manuel Reyes, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mr. Reyes was born Dec. 6, 1946, in Weslaco, and died Sept. 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Russell K. ‘Rusty’ Sowell
Services for Russell K. “Rusty” Sowell, 76, of San Augustine County, will be at 2 p.m. today at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home chapel. Interment will follow at Sowell Cemetery. Mr. Sowell was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Jasper, and died Sept. 13, 2021, at a Houston hospital. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
