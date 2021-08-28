Janet Barbara Roach
December 15, 1928 — August 22, 2021
Janet Barbara Roach, 92, passed away peacefully Sumday, August 22, 2021, in Lufkin, Texas. Mrs. Roach was born December 15, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Margaret Catherine (Meyer) and Mathias Peter Noesges.
Mrs. Roach was loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker, an office manager and devoted her time as a volunteer at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance, California. Janet and Charles started their married life in Chicago, but job opportunities drew them to sunny and warm Southern California where they raised their family. While in Los Angeles they enjoyed walks along the beach, sailing, theater and museums. In 2003 they moved to Lufkin, Texas to be close to their youngest daughter and her family. During their years in Texas, they loved Lufkin and the Texas way of life. Those close to Janet, saw her devotion and faithfulness as her husband, of nearly 70 years, went through the painful decline of Parkinson’s disease. In those difficult times we saw her unfailing strength and resilience.
Survivors include three children: son, Brian Roach, MD and daughter-in-law Carol Jorgenson-Roach of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Lane Parker of Modesto, California; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Robert Wiggers of Lufkin, Texas; five grandchildren: Kevin Roach, Jennifer (Roach) Givens, Ty Parker, Evan Parker, Kyle Wiggers; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Brooks.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roach was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Joseph Roach; brother, Thomas M. Noesges; brother, Kenneth J. Noesges; and sister, Marjorie C. Carlson.
Jan’s overriding wish was for her family to find strength in each other. She understood the gift of family ties and wanted nothing more than to leave a legacy of bridges. Janet and her unwavering friendship, encouragement, and love will be greatly missed.
A private family memorial will be held on the Redondo Beach Bay in California in the spring.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
