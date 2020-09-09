Robbin Renee Crawford
Graveside services for Robbin Renee Crawford, 58, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Ms. Crawford was born Jan. 20, 1962, in Lufkin and died Sept. 4, 2020, in Huntington.
Susie Estell Howard
Services for Susie Estell Howard, 91, of San Augustine, were at 2 p.m. Monday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Interment followed in Pickard Cemetery. Susie was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Como, Mississippi, and died Sept. 5, 2020, in San Augustine.
Neil Simpson
Services for Neil Simpson 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Simpson died Sept. 6, 2020, in Lufkin. He was born May 27, 1940.
Binis Iles ‘B.I.’ Whitworth
Services for Binis Iles “B.I.” Whitworth, 89, of Lufkin, were Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Whitworth was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Angelina County and died Sept. 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
William Preston ‘Willie’ Wilcox II
Services for William Preston “Willie” Wilcox II, 43, of Hudson, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brothers Keeper Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Wilcox was born Sept. 9, 1976, in Lufkin and died Sept. 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
David Charles Wurm
David Charles Wurm, 72, of Lufkin, died Sept. 7, 2020, in Lufkin. Mr. Wurm was born Aug. 3, 1948, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
