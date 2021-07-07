Memorial services for Betty Lou Poskey, 61, of Longview, formerly of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ron Meadows officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Poskey was born January 18, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas to Lucy Pauline (Spears) and Ellis Mettlen, and died Monday, July 5, 2021 in Longview. She was a surgical tech and enjoyed going to flea markets and antiquing. Mrs. Poskey was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Poskey of Longview; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Jason and Megan Williams of Longview and Kenneth Poskey of Lufkin; daughter, Billie Michelle Cunningham of Brooksville, Florida; grandchildren, Elise Williams, Logan Williams, Austin Lee Williams, Michael Williams, Jack Williams, Gracie Williams, Debborah Curren, Hunter Curren, and Madison Curren; mother, Pauline Mettlen of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louise and Jack Beard of Little Rock, Arkansas, Mary and Lonnie Baxter of Lufkin, Linda and Mark Brashear of Little Rock, Arkansas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul and Debra Mettlen of Diboll, Joe and Shawna Mettlen of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Mettlen; stepfather, Clarence Hopson; and father-in-law, James Poskey.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Thursday prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
