Vera Blakes
Graveside service for Vera Blake, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Blake was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Crockett and died March 8, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Vera Ross
Services for Vera Ross, 96, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Ross was born Feb. 10, 1925, in Nacogdoches and died March 3, 2021, in Lufkin.
Hwa Cha Scurlock
Services for Hwa Cha Scurlock, 82, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday with visitation at 2 p.m. at Colonial Mortuary Chapel. She died March 5, 2021. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Dorothy Mae (Tims) Weisinger
Graveside services for Dorothy Mae (Tims) Weisinger, 87, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Dorothy was born Aug. 4, 1933, and died March 10, 2021, in a local hospital.
