Funeral services for Audrey Rayne Parra, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, September 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery in Hudson.
Miss. Parra was born on September 3, 2022, in Houston, Texas, to Joe Louie Parra and Cristina Gonzalez, and died Tuesday, September 3, 2022, in Houston, TX.
She is survived by her parents Joe Louie Parra and Cristina Gonzalez of Lufkin, TX; sister, Leah Marissa Gonzalez of Lufkin, TX; sister, Giana Yeselie Gonzalez of Lufkin, TX; sister, Amari Sophia Gonzalez of Lufkin, TX; brother, Joseph Riddik Parra of Lufkin, TX; sister, Callie Hope Parra of Lufkin, TX; sister, Layla Marie Hernandez of Hondo, TX; brother, Jordan D’Andre Hernandez of Hondo, TX; brother, Joe Louie Parra Jr. of Hondo, TX; sister Lynette Alina Parra of Hondo, TX; brother, Markis Carlo Hernandez of Hondo, TX; grandparents, Marcus and Antoinette Romero of Hondo, TX; grandparents, Jose Luis and Mary Jane Parra of San Antonio, TX; and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roberto and Esperanza Cabrera.
Pallbearer will be Joe Louie Parra.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
