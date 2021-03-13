David Thomas
David Thomas 70 passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Lufkin Texas. He was born on December 13, 1950, in Angelina County to Vernon Thomas and Sybil Traylor. Mr. Thomas retired from the US Postal Service after thirty-seven years of dedicated service. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
David leaves behind his loving wife Cheryl Thomas of Lufkin Texas, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. David was loved very much and will be missed by all.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Sybil Traylor and Vernon Thomas of Lufkin Texas.
A Memorial Service will be at Mount Zion Baptist Church 4303 FM 842 Lufkin TX 75901 on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10AM.
