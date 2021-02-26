Christopher Edwin Finch
Services for Christopher Edwin Finch, 38, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow immediately after services in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
Christopher was born September 11, 1982 in Galveston, Texas. He passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas at his residence.
Christopher was a Rig Manager of Helmerich & Payne Drilling. When not working for H&P, he was a valued employee of DP Solutions, Inc. for over (23) years. He was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He never met a stranger. He was a master of tasks, an expert welder and climber. Working on the highest Rig Platform or Cell Towers, he had no fear of heights. If you asked Chris to help on a difficult project, he would work it with finesse, precision, expertise, and lack of complaint. He was dependable, on time, and well-liked by all that met him or had the pleasure of working with him. He was an unusually kind soul. He ended or started most sentences with Yes Sir or Yes Ma’am. His life was short, and we are left wanting to spend more time with him. We celebrate his life and mourn his great loss to our family.
Survivors include his wife, Kelley Finch; daughter, Bailey Finch; son, Korbyn Finch; stepdaughter and stepson, Brooke Brister and Austin Brister; his parents, Tommy and Alma Finch; his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Jordan Sims; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Debra Loving.
Christopher was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Jason Finch; his grandfathers, Charles Finch and Bennie Ehler; and his grandmother, Mary Ehler.
Pallbearers will be Richard Oehler, Cody McGuire, Cullen Prince, Jason Timon, David Thompson and Robbie Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Martin, John Presnall, Bryan Finch and Luther Price.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
