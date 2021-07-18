Annie Rebecca “Becky” Lindsey
Funeral services for Annie Rebecca “Becky” Lindsey, of Alto, Tx will be held Sunday, July 18, at the O.T. Allen & Son Chapel in Alto at 2:00 PM with Rev. Bobby King officiating. Visitation will be from 1 – 2 PM before the service. Interment will follow the chapel services at Old Palestine Cemetery. Becky passed away Wednesday, July 14, near Alto. She was born September 11, 1948 to George and Agness (Carter) Stone in Wells, Texas. She attended school and graduated from Wells High School. Becky was a member of the Forest Baptist Church and she worked several years at the Dollar General in Alto.
She was married to James Roy Lindsey and they lived in Alto for 47 years. He preceded her in death in 2018. Together they raised a special nephew Cory Hogan of Alto as their son. Becky was a very caring person and tried to help whoever she could. She was an excellent caregiver to her husband, her sister Lola and and her mother-in-law Kathrine.
Becky is survived by nephew/son Cory Hogan of Alto, sisters and brothers-in-law Viola & James Edwards, Mary & Marvin Schuermann, mother-in-law Kathrine Lindsey, brother-in-law Jewel Dean Lindsey and wife Tammy, nieces Michelle Franklin, Sheryl Enright, Kathy Williams, Judy Horsley, Linda Curry, Teresa Curry, Betty Curry & Ruthie Hernandez, nephews Wesley Higginbotham, Steve Higginbotham, Ronnie Butler, Billy Butler, Earl Butler and Michael Lindsey as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Becky was preceded in death by husband of 47 years Jim Lindsey, her parents, sisters Lola Whittemore, Marie Higginbotham, Louise Butler and father-in-law Jewel Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be Jason Enright, Brandon Enright, Wesley Higginbotham, Michael Lindsey, Jeffrey Williams and Justin Williams.
