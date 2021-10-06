Donnah Jaye McCulloch Crater
Donnah Jaye McCulloch Crater, 75, passed from this life October 4, 2021. A funeral service will be held in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Alex Weatherford officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Donnah was born July 11, 1946, in Memphis, Texas to James William “Jake” and Mary Evelyn (Berry) McCulloch. Donnah graduated from Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Arizona. She married the love of her life, Thomas Clair “Tom” Crater, August 27, 1965. Tom and Donnah graduated with their bachelor’s degrees from Northern Arizona State University. After moving to East Texas, Donnah earned two master’s degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Donnah spent her career working as a Special Education Teacher, Educational Diagnostician, and Special Education Director. She found great joy in serving children with special needs in Angelina County.
Donnah was a faithful member of the Angelina Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, gardening, and doting on her kitties. Donnah completed the Texas Master Gardener Program in January 2020.
Donnah is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Curtis Shockley of Kilgore, Texas, Melinda and Mike Hartman of Lufkin, Texas, and Kim and Eric Weine of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David Shockley and wife Callie, Alex Shockley, Regan Shockley, Loren Shockley, Claire Hartman, Emily Hartman, Atticus Weine and Remi Weine. In addition, Donnah is survived by her sisters-in-law and spouses, Kaye and Dave Martin of Mesa, Arizona and Sue and Bill Dunning of Gilbert, Arizona. Donnah is also survived by her uncle, Delmer Berry of Midland, Texas, as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Donnah was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tom Crater, and parents, Jake and Evelyn McCulloch.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Koch, Hospice in the Pines, Visiting Angels, and friends for their loving care of Donnah in the last weeks of her life.
Pallbearers are Curtis Shockley, Mike Hartman, Eric Weine, David Shockley, Alex Shockley and Lin Lentz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Angelina Church of Christ India Missions, 2213 Tulane Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or a charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
