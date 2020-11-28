Trenton Pierre Hopson
Graveside services for Trenton Pierre Hopson, 54, of Huntington will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Shofner Cemetery with Pastor Lamar Denby and Pastor Charles Robertson, Jr. officiating.
Mr. Hopson was born February 28, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas to Patsy Kay “Pat” (Herring) and Pierre William Hopson, Jr., and died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Hopson was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and a 1984 graduate of Huntington High School. He had worked for Hopson Logging and Alexander Electric. He loved deer hunting and was known for his cooking for friends and family, as well as the entire neighborhood. Mr. Hopson attended Highway Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Pat and Kenneth Anderson of Huntington; sons, Sgt. Gary Holland, U.S. Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, and wife Stephanie of Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Cole Hopson and wife Seana of Bullard; grandsons, Aiden Gunner Hopson of Bullard and Levi Jesse Holland of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; brothers, Blake Hopson and wife Tammy, Todd Hopson and Kevin Anderson, all of Huntington; sister, Kelly Stoltz of Michigan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pierre Hopson; wife, Joy Lynn (Holland) Hopson; and grandparents, Pete and Juanita Hopson, Frank and Billie Herring.
Pallbearers will be Jade Hannah, Dalton Morton, Chad Shofner, Rance Herring, Kelly Thornton, Richard Stepherson, and Dustin Folsom.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Anderson and Frank Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highway Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 848, Huntington, Texas 75949 or Hunting With Soldiers, Inc., P.O. Box 230, Paducah, Texas 79248.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.