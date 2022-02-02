A visitation for Margie (Terry) “Mammaw” Porter, 90, of Homer will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Rick Martin and Reverend David Hunt officiating.
Mrs. Porter was born July 31, 1931 in the Homer Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Allie Bess (Murray) and German Terry, and died Saturday, January 29, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mammaw was an avid reader of the Bible and strived to read it through every year. She enjoyed cooking for her family and she always made sure there was a fresh pie or dessert. She never wanted anyone to leave her house hungry. Everyone knew about her passion for mowing and taking care of her yard. One of her most favorite birthday presents was when her husband bought her first zero turn lawn mower. Mammaw had a God-given talent for sewing and was an excellent seamstress. Above all, she was a prayer warrior and a faithful servant of God. She was a long-time member of Eastview United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Janice Porter of Homer; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cindy Porter of Homer; granddaughters, Stacie Baskin and husband Todd, Amy Baskin and husband Derek; great-grandchildren, Auda Baskin, Colton Baskin; sister, Dorothy Card and husband David; brother, Delvin Terry and wife Frankye; brothers-in-law, Denny Porter, Billy Porter and wife Ann; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Porter; grandson, Jeremy Grigsby; and sister-in-law, Shirlene Porter.
Pallbearers will be Steve Porter, Todd Baskin, Derek Baskin, Colton Baskin, Gary Cooper, Greg Baskin, and Aaron Grimes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eastview United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 375, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
