Thomas Gene Fenley, 78 of Diboll, TX passed away in his home on October 9, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.

Born in Lufkin, TX, he was the son of Dan and Thelma Fenley. Tom was the youngest of three boys, all of which served over 20 years in the United States Army. He graduated from Diboll High School in 1962 with many athletic accomplishments and was honored with a spot on the Diboll High School Wall of Fame.