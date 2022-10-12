Thomas Gene Fenley, 78 of Diboll, TX passed away in his home on October 9, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.
Born in Lufkin, TX, he was the son of Dan and Thelma Fenley. Tom was the youngest of three boys, all of which served over 20 years in the United States Army. He graduated from Diboll High School in 1962 with many athletic accomplishments and was honored with a spot on the Diboll High School Wall of Fame.
After high school he joined the United States Air Force, serving oversees in Japan. When his enlistment was over, he returned to Diboll where he met the love of his life, Angelita (Angie) Guevara. They shared 55 years of marriage together with two children, Thomas Gene Fenley II of Great Falls, Mt. and Jamie Glenn of Georgetown, Tx. His favorite role in life was being a Paw Paw to 4 amazing grandchildren, Kristina, Lauren, Ryan, and Samantha. Summers were often spent traveling to see their grandchildren in North Carolina, Hawaii, Texas, Utah, and Montana, with trips to casinos along the way when possible.
Tom joined the Lufkin police force for 2 years before enlisting into the US Army where he served multiple tours in Viet Nam, eventually serving a twenty-four-year military career retiring as a master sergeant, E-8. During this career Tom served as an aircraft engine mechanic and recruiter. After the Army he went to work for the US postal service, where he retired after 15 years.
Tom was a man of many of many interests. He loved traveling, his grandchildren, Texas, golf, huevos rancheros, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees, and Angie’s ability to hit red sevens at casinos. Throughout their life together Tom and Angie made many lifelong friendships whom they shared and created many precious memories with.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Dan Ray Fenley, and sister-in-law Vela Fenley.
He is survived by his wife Angie, son Thomas Gene Fenley II of Great Falls Montana, daughter Jamie Glenn and her husband Bradley of Georgetown, TX, Grandchildren Kristina Fenley of Portland, ME, Lauren Glenn of Georgetown, TX, and Ryan and Samantha Fenley of Harlowton, MT, and his brother Robert Dee Fenley of Lufkin, TX.
The family extends a special thanks to East Texas Oncology Center and Heart to Heart hospice for the care given to Mr. Fenley.
Visitation will be held at All Families Funeral Home in Burke on Wednesday from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Graveside service will be held at Aldredge Cemetery adjacent to Dunn Chapel Church of Christ in Lufkin on Thursday at 12:00 PM
