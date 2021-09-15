David Mark Allen Sep 15, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Mark AllenServices for David Mark Allen, 54, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Laird Funeral Home. He was born on Oct. 8, 1966, in Lufkin and died Aug. 28, 2021, in Tyler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Mark Allen Nacogdoches Funeral Home Lufkin Laird Tyler Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities detain 2 after shooting near high schoolLufkin ISD police arrest Lufkin man after alleged disturbance at Lufkin Middle SchoolGrand jury hands up 77 indictmentsSFA faculty senate votes 'no confidence' in Gordon, asks regents to revoke contractHuntington man sentenced to 45 years for murderAuthorities ID man killed in shoot-out with officersBarbecue restaurant/adult entertainment nightclub set to open in Nacogdoches CountyIndictment offers insight into woman's charges of physically abusing, attempting to sexually assault childPCA implements mask mandate; letter from AG urges Diboll ISD to rescind its orderNicholas expected to bring wind, rain to Angelina County this week Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
