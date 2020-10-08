Funeral services for Andy Jefferson Modisette III, 63, of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald and Brother Brad Ballard officiating. Attendees are expected to practice social distancing. Interment will be limited to immediate family only in order to practice social distancing and will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Andy was born October 23, 1956 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Ruth (Hughes) and Andy Jefferson Modisette, Jr., and died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in a local hospice facility following a brave and courageous battle with cancer.
Andy was a life-long resident of Lufkin. He was a machinist and retired from Lufkin Industries after 40 years of service. After retirement he found great joy in sharing Jesus by making things for others. He was an avid Astros fan who shared Astros memorabilia with everyone. Andy loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, and fondly quoted his father in saying “Ain’t Jesus Wonderful”. Andy wanted his life, as well as his legacy, to be “All About Jesus”. He has graduated from singing praises in the church choir to singing in God’s Heavenly Choir.
Survivors include his son, Ralph “R.D.” Modisette of San Leon; sister and brother-in-law, Susan “Sister” and Randy Russell of Lufkin; special friend since 1996, Sharon Monroe of Lufkin and his extended family, grandson who loves his Paw-Paw, Max Houston Coker of McKinney; son, Chris Monroe of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Traci Monroe-Coker and Tony Coker of McKinney; niece, Hollie and Jason Slaback of Longview; great-niece, Caitlin Slaback of Longview; numerous cousins and other relatives including the mother of R.D., Myran Fudge of Lufkin; and R.D.’s sister, Krystal Fudge of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Chris Monroe, Tony Coker, Michael Ditsworth, Donald Guillot, Bryant Jones, and Craig Coleman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Kelly, Randy Meadows, Donald Spicer, and Randy Russell.
In lieu of flowers, Andy personally requested and encouraged memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International, Lufkin West Camp, P.O. box 1831, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Services will be livestreamed on the Denman Avenue Baptist Church YouTube channel.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
