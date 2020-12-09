Funeral services for Oscar “Opie” “Buddy” Bell, 82, of Corrigan will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church of Corrigan with Brother Phillip Corbett and Brother Marty Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
Mr. Bell was born February 8, 1938 in Corrigan, Texas to the late Ollie (Clark) and Oscar Bell, and died Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Livingston.
Mr. Bell was a lifetime resident of Corrigan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1966 during the Berlin Crisis and retired from International Paper. He was known in several counties for his awesome gardens, especially his tomatoes and onions, and his art of saw filing and planer man. Mr. Bell was a Christian by faith.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Eva Lee (Stringer) Bell of Corrigan; son, Bo Bell and wife Elisha of Corrigan; daughters, Kathleen Hudgens of Corrigan and Beverly Hayes and husband Rickey of Lufkin; grandchildren, Mitch Bell and wife Candace, Blake Bell, Chelsea Hudgens, Sheannon Franklin, Taylor Hudgens, and Jackson Hayes; great-grandchildren, Cash Platt and Chance Johnson; sisters, Tracy Mae Sanford, Merlene Sanford, Shirley Thomas, and Cathy Saxon; brother-in-law, James Robert Wilson; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Belinda “Beep” Bell; brothers, Raymond “Buck” Bell, Cecil Bell, Revis Bell, James “Snooks” Bell, and Robert Gossett; and sisters, Dorothy Chandler, Marge Sanford, and Earlene Shirley.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Bell, Blake Bell, Taylor Hudgens, Jackson Hayes, Gary Currie, and Will Powell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cash Platt, Chance Johnson, George Turner, and Rickey Hayes.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God Church of Corrigan, 1700 N. Home Street, Corrigan, Texas 75939.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
