Alma Rose Hendry
Funeral services for Alma Rose Hendry, 80, of Lufkin were held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald and Brother Randy Arnold officiating. Interment followed in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hendry was born September 16, 1940 in Tererro, New Mexico to the late Ella (McGuire) and Thomas Irvin, and died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Hendry resided in Lufkin most of her life and retired as a supervisor from Lufkin State Supported Living Center following 26 years of employment. She loved her family and most loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was Grandma and Alma “Rose” to her grandchildren. Mrs. Hendry enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, gospel music, her church family, and most of all her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Many never know she was gifted in playing the piano and singing. Mrs. Hendry particularly enjoyed studying the Bible and participating in the Bible Survey Class at Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Melvin Hendry of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Dale Arnold of Fort Worth, Susan and Bruce Ryan of Victoria, Joy and Russ Miesch of Fort Worth; son, Dennis Hendry of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Tamesha Hendry, Ashley Landry, Kristin and Scott Bridges, all of Lufkin, Kelly and Payne Wingate, Kimberly and Thomas Sleutz, all of Dallas, Amanda and Leslie Sterne of Belton, Luke and Mackenzie Ryan of Marble Falls, Mark and Emily Ryan of Fort Worth, and Joseph Miesch of Dallas; six great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Nola Irvin of Alaska; sisters and brother-in-law, Molly Sullivan, Alice and Medford Havard, all of Lufkin, and Marian Waesche of Chicago, Illinois; sister-in-law, Jo Irvin of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Annie Khan; brother, Tommy Irvin; and daughter-in-law, Michele Hendry.
Pallbearers were Luke Ryan, Mark Ryan, Joseph Miesch, Dale Arnold, Bruce Ryan, and Russ Miesch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Plus, 1022 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The service is available to view on the Denman Avenue Baptist Church YouTube channel.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.