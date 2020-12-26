Elizabeth Faye Hobbs
Elizabeth Faye Hobbs, 86, of Lufkin was born July 31, 1934 in Dallas, Texas, and died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her residence. She had resided in Lufkin for 40 years. Mrs. Hobbs was a member of Keltys First Baptist Church since 1984 and she loved to teach God’s Word. She taught Sunday School from her teenage years up until she was more than 85 years old. She was President of the Angelina District WMA and President of WMA at Keltys First Baptist Church for more than 20 years. She was an Avon Representative for more than 20 years and an Assistant District Manager for Avon for 20 years. She loved having family to come during the holidays and all share time together.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Richard Reeves of Kirbyville, Karen Brashear, and Sharon and Steve Head, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Jason Walker of Kirbyville, Kyle and Ginger Walker of Nacogdoches, Devin and Tanya Head, Ryan Head, and Sara and Jake Jones, all of Lufkin; and great-grandchildren, Jared Walker, Austin Walker, Allie Walker, Kaleb Walker, Dylan Walker, Kaylee Dorman, Emma Dorman, Sophie Dorman, Liam Jones, Elayna Jones, Lily Jones, and Oliver Head.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bradley and Beatrice Taylor and husband, Herbert Ray Hobbs.
Pallbearers will be Jason Walker, Kyle Walker, Devin Head, and Ryan Head.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jared Walker, Austin Walker, Kaleb Walker, Dylan Walker, Liam Jones, and Oliver Head.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keltys First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3043, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
