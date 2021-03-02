Ashley Miquelle Huffhines was born December 4, 1986 in Brazoria County to Kelly Huffhines and Scott Morton. She passed away February 24, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at McNutt Funeral Home of Lufkin. A balloon release will follow at 7:30 at Jones Park in Lufkin. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. At McNutt Funeral Home of Lufkin. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
