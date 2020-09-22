Robert Burnside
Services for Robert Burnside, 76, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. He was born Dec. 19, 1943, and died Sept. 20, 2020.
Stacy Coy
Services for Stacy Coy, 50, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Brookside Funeral Home in Houston. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Ms. Coy was born Dec. 15, 1969, in Houston and died Sept. 20, 2020, in Montgomery.
Leona Louise Currie
Services for Leona Louise Currie will be at noon Wednesday at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Ms. Currie was born May 29, 1939, and died Sept. 19, 2020. Pace Funeral Home, directors.
Delton Blake Harbuck
Memorial services for Delton Blake Harbuck, 52, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Harbuck was born Aug. 6, 1968, in Lufkin and died Sept. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.
