Keith James
Funeral services for Keith James, 47, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. The family requests that all attending the visitation and service wear masks and maintain social distancing in light of the current outbreak.
Keith was born May 23, 1974 in Lufkin, Texas to Molly (Windham) and Johnny James, and died Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in a local hospital.
Keith was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and a 1992 Lufkin High School graduate. He was an Industrial Painter Specialist at Lufkin Industries/Baker Hughes for more than 20 years. Everyone who knew Keith recalls that he was always the life of the party – comical and entertaining, telling jokes and funny life stories. He could light up a room the minute he entered with his positive outlook on life and upbeat personality. Keith was a faithful, loyal, honest, and caring person who you could always rely on. Family was the most important thing in his life and one of the things he enjoyed most was just being with them. He was devoted to his loving wife, Kara, and will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 8 years, Kara James of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Kara and Colton Cook and Kelsey and Josh Guidry, all of Pollok; daughter, Areyana Goolsby stationed in El Paso; grandchildren, Brylee Cook, Karson Cook, Addison Cook, Ryett Guidry, and Brigham Guidry, all of Pollok; parents, Johnny and Molly James of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and James Briggs of Lufkin; lifelong friends and brothers by heart, Steve English and Shane McDuffie, both of Lufkin; his dogs and faithful companions, Farrah and Jasmine; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Steve English, Shane McDuffie, Greg Rowell, Ricky Rowell, Jerry McCloud, and Shane Kolb.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
