Cindy Joy Grove
Graveside services for Cindy Joy Grove, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in the Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi with Pastor Chris Skoglund officiating.
Mrs. Grove was born March 17, 1950 in Corpus Christi to the late Ma Adia (Wilson) and Hugh Warren Herndon, and died Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Grove was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Gardening, shopping and reading were some of her favorite pastimes. Mrs. Grove was a member of Cleveland’s First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Harvey Grove of Lufkin; daughters, Carrie Grove Allen and husband Jason of Montgomery, Tiffany Grove and boyfriend Thomas Dufour of Houston; grandson, Joshua Allen of Montgomery; granddaughters, Caroline Allen and Cynthia Allen, both of Montgomery; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wilson Herndon.
Pallbearers will be Brent Herndon, Ron Herndon, Jay Wheless, Jason Allen, Thomas Dufour, and Tracy Tompkins.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
