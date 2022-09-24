shafer square sept 2021

Memorial services for Brylee Prescott Gustafson, 5, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Timber Creek Church in Lufkin with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Big Sister, Breese is asking everyone to wear pink or purple to celebrate Brylee.

Brylee was born on September 1, 2017, in Nacogdoches, Texas, and died September 22, 2022, in Houston, Texas.