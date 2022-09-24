Memorial services for Brylee Prescott Gustafson, 5, of Lufkin, Texas, will be held Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Timber Creek Church in Lufkin with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Big Sister, Breese is asking everyone to wear pink or purple to celebrate Brylee.
Brylee was born on September 1, 2017, in Nacogdoches, Texas, and died September 22, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Brylee is known for her big contagious smile, big personality, big curly hair, her big love of people, and her sass! She loves her family, friends, anything princess, sparkly unicorns, and bringing infectious joy to everyone around her.
She is survived by her parents, Luke and Ashley Gustafson, and Niki Reynolds; big sister, Breese Lane Gustafson; uncle and aunt, Jacob and Allie Gustafson; cousins, Hayden and Ty; and grandmother, Tara Moore.
Brylee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Laura Sue Gustafson; and grandfathers, Preston Lane Gustafson and Don Hoffman.
Pallbearers will be Blake Hamilton, Clay Keath, Trey McWilliams, and Charlie Ramsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Demilliano, Brad Dickerson, Jeff Havard, Lance Howard, Jayce Murry, Chris Powell, and Eric Robinson.
Visitation with family will be held from 3:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Timber Creek Church, prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of Flowers, please consider donating directly to the Brylee Gustafson Memorial Fund at any Commercial Bank of Texas location. If unable to pay in person, Venmo Crystal Williams @crystalWilliams4 and money will be deposited into the account.
