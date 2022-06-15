Funeral services for Rory Swan, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Ave. Baptist Church in Lufkin with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Swan was born on August 9, 1964, in Crossett, Arkansas, to Jerry Swan and Erlene (Taunton) Swan, and died Monday, June 13, 2022, in Lufkin.
Rory loved fishing for bass and hunting ducks. The lake was always one of this favorite places. He served his country in the United States Navy and truly enjoyed bluegrass music. He was affectionately called Obi by his grandchildren and was a member of the Coleman Sunday School Class of Denman Ave. Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Tabitha and Philip Dixon of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Amanda Swan and Walker Samford of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Eli Dixon of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Hardin Samford of Lufkin, TX; father-in-law, Mike Kendrick of Branson, Missouri; mother-in-law, Lynda Fipps of Lufkin, TX; parents, Erlene and Jerry Swan of Crossett AR; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Hank Williams of Crossett AR; sister, Renee Johnson of Lafayette LA; sister-in-law, Amy Kendrick of Lufkin, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Abby Swan; grandparents; and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Williams, Shane Allen, Jeff Sanders, Dannie Daniel, Kyle Daniel, Brandall Daniel, Ermon Gipson, and Wayne Lazarine.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ty McNellie, Eli Dixon, and Hardin Samford.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Denman Ave. Baptist Church in Lufkin.
