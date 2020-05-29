Annie Merle Brown
Graveside services for Annie Merle Brown, 93, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Brown was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Manning and died May 24, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Dietrich Hart
Services for Dietrich Hart, 55, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance. Interment will follow at Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Mr. Hart was born Feb. 2, 1965, in Woodville and died May 20, 2020, in Woodville. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Roy L. Lewis
Services for Roy L. Lewis, 57, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Lewis was born April 17, 1963, and died May 27, 2020, in Lufkin.
