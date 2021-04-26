Jeannie Marie Crain Bedgood
Services for Jeannie Marie Crain Bedgood, 70, of Moscow, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Jeannie was born Jan. 21, 1951, in Lufkin and died Wednesday in Livingston. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Homer Joe Fitts
Graveside services for Homer Joe Fitts, 69, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Fitts Cemetery, Harmony Community, in San Augustine County. Mr. Fitts was born March 17, 1952, in Center and died April 25, 2021, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
