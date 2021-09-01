Ethel LaMyrle (Avery) Hall
Memorial services for Ethel LaMyrle (Avery) Hall, 83, of Lufkin, were held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Tim Hall, Ronnie Hall, and Bro. John Williams officiating.
Mrs. Hall was born July 27, 1938, in Lufkin, Texas, to Leonard M. Avery and Lessie V. (Harrell) Avery, and died Friday night, August 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Hall married her beloved husband Howard on June 3, 1955 and was a supportive wife in all aspects, including running a loving and Christian household, owning and operating Hall’s Grocery, as well as numerous other ventures. She most enjoyed cooking and having all of her family together. Mrs. Hall was a charter member of McKindree Baptist Church. She was loved, respected, and admired by many in the community.
She is survived by her best friend and precious spouse of 66 years, Howard Lee Hall of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Sharron “Sister” and Dan Leatherman of Central; son-in-law, Jim Malone of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Angie Huber-Tamblyn and James of Central; granddaughter and husband, Jennifer Thorn and Geoff of Vinton, LA; granddaughter and partner, Carrie Flowers and April Davis of Lufkin; granddaughter, Jessica Malone of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Christopher and wife Alex, Micheala and husband Tramaine, Chase, Kaden and partner Sky, Jacob, Frankie, Bea, Cody and wife Landee, Damon and wife Mkenzee, Jimmy, Sammi and wife Kaylee, Cameron, Hailey, and Ethan; great-great-grandchildren, Spradley, LeAriaha, and Jordan; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Molly Avery of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Verda Mae and L.J. Hall of Marshall; sister and brother-in-law; Bonnie and Joe Kuehl of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Richard Gill of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Judy Paulson of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Malone; son, Rodney Lee Hall; granddaughter, LeeAnn Flowers; parents, Leonard and Lessie Avery; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charlie and Ethel Hall; brother, Vernon Ray Avery; sisters, Louise Forrest, Patsy Hightower, and Debbie Benoit; brother-in-law, Porkey Hall; and sister-in-law, Charlene Hall.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Imran Nazeer, M.D. (and staff), Idialysis, Cathcart Medical Clinic, the American Kidney Foundation, and Hospice in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, @hospiceinthepines.org or McKindree Cemetery, c/o Amy Schultz, 337 Malone Rd., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
