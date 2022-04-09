Celebration of life for Sterling McKinley Booker III will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Burial will follow at Berry Cemetery.
Sterling McKinley Booker III passed away on April 2, 2022, at his residence in Lufkin, Texas at the age of 48.
Sterling was born in Jasper, TX on October 23, 1973, to Phylis Booker and Sterling Booker Jr. He went to school in Beaumont, TX. He was a man of many talents. Sterling worked in construction, crane and rigging, as a carpenter, and an outside sales representative for Rush Peterbuilt for 14 years.
Anyone that knew Sterling, knew he was larger than life. He was the life of the party, the one with the jokes, always the cook, and the list goes on... He loved all things, especially golf, cooking BBQ, mud buggy rides, and his beloved Saints. If you needed a golf partner he was there, if you needed a cook he was there, and if you needed an anti-Dallas fan he was there, early. He loved all these things, but more than anything, he loved his family.
Sterling was predeceased in death by his father, Sterling Booker Jr., grandparents Jessie and Verlean Cartwright and numerous other family members.
Sterling is survived by his wife Samantha McCoy; Son and Daughter-in-law Brandon and Maddie Booker; Daughter and Son-in-law Felicia and Aubrey Bennett; Mother Phylis Williams; Sister and Brother-in-law Jessieca and Ricky Raimond; father and mother in law Sam and Debbie McCoy; sister and brother in law Tressie and Dale Stephens; grandchildren Bella, Abbey, Harper, and Charlotte; and many loving friends and family.
The visitation will be held at Shafer Funeral Home, 600 N. John Redditt Drive. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 5.p.m to 7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Booker, Matt Crisp, William Chunn, Tony Davidson, Devon Davidson, Travis Davidson, Duane Burchfield, Greg Strban
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Berry and Garrett Strban
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County 1102 N, John Redditt Drive, Lufkin TX 75904 in his name.
