Graveside services for Josie Goff, 80, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020, in the New Center Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7 p.m.at Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Goff was born on April 1, 1940, in Jasper, and died Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
