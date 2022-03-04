Graveside services for Patsy Ruth Hines, 82, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the Old Union Cemetery, with Bro. Bryan Lipscomb officiating.
Mrs. Hines was born July 30, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Rosa America (Murphy) and A. J. Jumper. She passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Hines was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She was a member of the PTA of Hudson Schools, had worked at the City of Hudson, and was on the High Noon at 9 Show on KTRE TV.
She is survived by her sons, Chuck Hines and Jay Hines; daughters, Jenny Horton and Amy Murphy and husband Joe; grandchildren, Eron Horton, Brent Horton, Matt Murphy, Jeremy and Shelby Murphy, Andrew Hines, Allen Hines and Amy Hines; great-grandson, Winston Murphy; son-in-law, Jimmy Horton; sisters-in-law Sandra Hough and Janice Ann Rowe and husband Ernest; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hines was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Hines; and siblings, Jenny Elrod, Jack Jumper and Billie Cardwell.
Mrs. Hines’ family wishes to express their gratitude to Margie Gandy, Margaret Mahoney, Peggy Gilder and the Affinity Hospice team for their comfort and compassion when it mattered the most.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hines’ memory may be made to Affinity Hospice Benevolence Fund, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901 or to Providence Baptist Church, 4423 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Pallbearers will be Eron Horton, Brent Horton, Matt Murphy, Jeremy Murphy, Andrew Hines, Allen Hines and Joe Murphy.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
