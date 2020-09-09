Rolland “Shorty” Bowman
Graveside services for Rolland “Shorty” Bowman, 74, of Pollok, will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Gann Cemetery with Bro. Keith Bickley officiating.
Mr. Bowman was born March 13, 1946 in Houston, Texas, the son of Carlton Anthony Bowman and Dorothy Louise Browning, and died Monday, September 7, 2020 in Pollok.
Mr. Bowman loved motorcycles and westerns. He was an avid fisherman, and a very-hard worker. Mr. Bowman loved to camp, and was a very generous and loving man.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sue Bowman of Pollok, TX; daughter, Linda Dorcz of Pollok, TX; son, Michael Richardson of Pineland, TX; son, Jerry Jones of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Marvin and Crystal Bowman of Trinidad, TX; son, Rolland Wynn of Stonewall, LA; son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Jessica Bowman of Pollok, TX; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by his parents; along with one sister and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Bowman, Jerry Jones, Danny Mullins, Dustin Dorcz, Timothy Delaney, and Michael Richardson.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Gann Cemetery, prior to the graveside service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
