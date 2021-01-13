Bernice “Necy” Anders
Funeral services for Bernice “Necy” Anders, 66, of Pollok will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bennie Boles and Brother Keith Woolf officiating. Interment will follow in the Bodan Cemetery.
Mrs. Anders was born September 12, 1954 in Corsicana, Texas to the late Vernice (Redd) and D.W. Oliver, and died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Anders resided in Angelina County most of her life. She began her cosmetology career at the age of 18 at Audrey’s Beauty Shop. She later owned her own shop in Broaddus for five years, then worked at J.C. Penney Salon for 13 years. She finished her career back at Audrey’s, where it all began. Her, Audrey and Theresa always had a wonderful relationship. She made many lifelong friendships as a hairdresser.
Mrs. Anders was very competitive and enjoyed playing 42 with her siblings and Monopoly and other games with the kids. She collected Depression Glass plus other antiques. She loved to work in her flower beds. Mrs. Anders was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Anders of Pollok; children, Lewis Wade of San Augustine, Emily Anders DeLaFosse and husband Jay of Pollok, Ginny Anders Tolar and husband Clinton of Silsbee, and Zibbie Wesley Anders and wife Tammy of Pollok; grandchildren, Luccasee DeLaFosse, Dallee DeLaFosse, Lidge Tolar, Levin Tolar, London Tolar, Aubrey Anders, and Price Anders; sisters, Ella Marie Merrell, Geneva Redd, Vernell Winthrop, and Barbara White and husband John; brothers, J.D. Oliver and wife Dorothy, Woody Oliver and wife Gayle, and Jerry Oliver an wife Betty; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Martha Sue Russell and Shirley Oliver Graham; brother, Zibbie Wesley Oliver; and brothers-in-law, James Merrell and David Redd.
Pallbearers will be Wade Anders, Zibbie Anders, Luccasee DeLa Fosse, Clint Tolar, Jay DeLa Fosse, and Raymond “Uncle Rhino” Ryan.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Britt Redd and James Vann.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.