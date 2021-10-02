Funeral services for Richard Leroy Gilbert, Jr., 57, of Lufkin will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Gilbert was born January 17, 1964 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Imogene “Merley” (Mullin) and Richard Leroy Gilbert, Sr., and died Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Lufkin. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and worked with Gilbert Paving.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Valarie (Gilbert) and Jimmy Gordon of Lufkin; son, Richard Leroy Gilbert III of Lufkin; grandsons, Christopher Ligon, serving in the U.S. Army, Roy Gilbert and Isaiah Gilbert, both of Lufkin; father and stepmother, Richard Leroy, Sr. and Martha Gilbert of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Betty Miller of Nacogdoches; brother-in-law, Jay Haley of Lufkin; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother and wife, Tammie (Madden) Gilbert.
Pallbearers will be Levi Green, Paul Mullin, John Gordon, Ceth McAdams, Caden McAdams, and Roy Gilbert.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Gordon, Jr. and Richard Gilbert III.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
