Richard Patrick Byrne
A private memorial service for Richard Patrick Byrne, 59, of Shelby County, will be at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. He was born June 22, 1961, in Boston, and died June 11, 2021, in Shelby County.
Doris Vernell Havard
Services for Doris Vernell Havard, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Tom Havard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday before the service. Mrs. Havard was born June 16, 1936, in Lufkin, and died June 11, 2021, in a Lufkin hospice facility.
