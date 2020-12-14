Dorothy Mae McCallum
Services for Dorothy Mae McCallum, 90, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The church service will be limited to family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Friends are welcome for the burial at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Hill Memorial Garden in San Augustine. She was born May 16, 1930, in San Augustine County and died Dec. 12, 2020, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Byron Sowell
Graveside services for Byron Sowell, 75, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sowell Cemetery in San Augustine, County. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. He was born June 7, 1945, in San Augustine and died Dec. 11, 2020, in San Augustine.
Gloria Christell Wall
Services for Gloria Christell Wall, 88, of Broaddus, were Sunday at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. She was born March 10, 1932, in Broaddus and died Dec. 11, 2020, in Lufkin. Burial followed in Harvey Cemetery in Broaddus.
