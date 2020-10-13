Maria Acosta
Cremation arrangements for Maria Acosta, 67, of Mexico, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Acosta was born March 23, 1953, in Mexico, and died Oct. 12, 2020, in Lufkin.
Eladia Dominguez Avilla
Services for Eladia Dominguez Avilla, 83, of Alto, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at All Families Mortuary Chapel, Burke. Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Ms. Avilla was born Feb. 18, 1937, and died Oct. 9, 2020.
Wilma McElroy Cleckley
Services for Wilma McElroy Cleckley, 89, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Cleckley was born July 23, 1931, in San Augustine, and died Oct. 11, 2020, in San Augustine.
Jean Evely Jackson
Services for Jean Evely Jackson, 91, of Hutto, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Ms. Jackson was born Aug. 7, 1929, and died in her home Oct. 7, 2020.
Martha Laura Weeks
Services for Martha Laura Weeks, 57, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Ryan Chapel United Methodist Church in Diboll. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Ms. Weeks was born Nov. 7, 1962, in Mexico, and died Oct. 11, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.