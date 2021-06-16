Eula Mae (Frizzell) Landers
Funeral services for Eula Mae (Frizzell) Landers, 77, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Landers was born February 25, 1944 in Crockett, Texas, the daughter of the late Bill and Rena (Wolf) Frizzell. She passed away peacefully to her heavenly home Saturday, June 12, 2021 with her daughter holding her hand.
Mrs. Landers was raised in the Kennard area. She moved to Lufkin in 1957, at the age of 13, where she lived the remainder of her adult life. To know her was to love her. She lived her life for the Lord, always trusting his will for her life through the good and bad times. She was a gentle, loving, and caring person who had the ability to make everyone feel special — always big on praise and compliments, even to complete strangers. She was a devoted wife to the late Clarence Landers, and to her he was the love of her life, 29 years after his passing until the day she died. She was a loving mother to her two daughters, Angela and Sandy, always putting their needs first. She was an involved and caring MeMe to her grandchildren, Ryan and Brittany, and great-grandbaby, Lizzy.
She always loved to watch them participate in school activities, especially when it was the Friday night football games with her Lufkin Panthers. Even as her health declined, she still did her best to participate in events for her great-grandbaby. She so enjoyed playing and spending time with her. Another special grandchild in her life, was Stephanie. For over twenty-five years, Sunday nights was their night together; she had her undivided attention. They enjoyed pizza, playing games and watching their favorite movies and tv shows. Grandma taught Steph to love the Lord. They prayed together at bedtime and over the phone when she was frustrated or upset over anything. Grandma Landers will always be her favorite babysitter and best friend. Grandma Landers was loved dearly by all of the Johnson Family. Her family was her greatest pride and joy. She also loved her grand dogs Jake and Juno, and cat Allie.
Mrs. Landers enjoyed board games, word-find puzzles, watching game shows and old time westerns. She also loved listening to gospel and country music She could whistle any song or hymn a mile long. She was famous for making her birthday and Christmas lists well in advance. But she loved giving gifts just as much to her family and friends.
Mrs. Landers was a member of Oak Grove Assembly of God for many years, and Victory Assembly of God in her later years, when her health prevailed. She loved her church members and considered them family
She lived a Christ-centered life that she passed on to her family. She was always known for participating in fundraisers for her “Keenagers” senior group church trips. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, contagious laugh, her pure heart and child-like spirit.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (Landers) Hendricks and fiancé Robert Barrios of Lufkin; son-in-law, Scott Haden of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan and Breanna Haden of Lufkin, Brittany and Josh Allen of Kountze, and Stephanie Johnson of Lufkin; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Allen of Kountze; sister, Betty Morris of Lufkin; special friends, Glenn and Vicky Johnson of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Clarence Landers; beloved daughter, Angela (Landers) Haden; brothers, Grover Frizzell, Arthur Brown Frizzell, Acie Frizzell, and Billy Neal Frizzell; sisters, Ethel Price and Bernice Tomez; and brother-in-law, Ennis Tomez.
Mrs. Landers will be escorted to her final resting place by her pallbearers, Robert Barrios, Ryan Haden, Josh Allen, Scott Haden, Mike Shurley, and Glenn Johnson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Frizzell.
The family extends special thanks to Texas Home Health, Hospice in the Pines, Brian with Meals on Wheels, 3rd Floor staff at Woodland Heights, Abeldt’s Pharmacy, Dr. Juan Hernandez, Dr. Bachireddy, Dr. Nazeer, and Dr. Benetiz for the care given to Mrs. Landers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Angelina County Meals on Wheels, 2801 Valley Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.