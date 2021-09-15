Billie Crawford Slaydon
Funeral services for Billie Crawford Slaydon, 93, of Rockwall, formerly of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church with Pastor Randy Green and Reverend Joe Pool officiating. Interment will follow in the Tennessee Community Cemetery in Shelby County.
Billie was born March 7, 1928 in Tennessee Community, Texas, to William and Myra (Paramore) Crawford, and passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 in Rockwall, Texas.
Billie grew up helping on the farm and after graduating from (Tenaha) high school, attended Stephen F. Austin, graduating in 1948. Although she took great joy teaching at various schools, her proudest life achievement was her marriage of 73 years to Sam Slaydon and raising her four children. Upon the birth of her first grandchild, she adopted the name “B” which was soon used by all the family and friends.
Billie and Sam made their home in Lufkin for 49 years where they were employed in — and their children graduated from — the Lufkin schools. They were active members of the Methodist Church until health issues reduced their mobility.
She is survived by her husband, Sam Slaydon of Rockwall; son, Bob Slaydon and wife Cathy of Midlothian; son, Mike Slaydon and wife Lisa of Plymouth, Indiana; daughter, Susan Weaver of Rockwall; daughter, Sherri Due and husband Keith of Rockwall; grandson, Patrick Weaver and wife Terri of Midlothian; granddaughter, Sunny Stephens and husband Eric of Bryan; granddaughter, Lindsay Stuebe and husband Jason of Humble; granddaughter, Stephanie McKee and husband Matthew of Houston; granddaughter, Avery Due of Rockwall; grandchild, Matthew Lafayette Slaydon of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Chandler Due of Rockwall; great-granddaughter, Gwenyth Weaver of Midlothian; great-grandson, Caden Stuebe of Humble; great-grandson, Camden Weaver of Midlothian; great-grandson, Callen Weaver of Midlothian; great-granddaughter, Addison Stuebe of Humble; great-grandson, Owen McKee of Houston; great-granddaughter, Ellie Stephens of Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billie was preceded in death by father, William Crawford; mother, Myra Paramore Crawford; brother, Gerald Crawford; and son-in-law, Larry Weaver.
Pallbearers will be the family.
A special note of thanks to her loving caregivers, Ginger, Jackie, and Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Home Care, 214 W. Moore Ave. Terrell, Texas 75160, Christ Church, Lufkin, Texas; or First United Methodist Church, Rockwall, Texas.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
