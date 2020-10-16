Charlene Weaver
Funeral services for Charlene Weaver, 73, of Lufkin will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Golden officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Village Mills Cemetery in Hardin County.
Ms. Weaver was born to the late Charles and Mildred Brueck on November 10, 1946 in Port Arthur, Texas, and passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:15 a.m. in a local nursing home.
Charlene graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur and continued her education in Houston, where she remained a resident and business owner for the next 25 years. In 1988 Charlene moved to Lufkin, where she worked at ConAgra Foods. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Charlene’s passion and delight. She was an active member of the Lancewood Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshipping the Lord and serving the community.
Survivors include her three sons and their spouses, Charles Brueck of Fort Worth, Joel and Melissa Weaver and Cody and Jamie Hamilton, all of Lufkin; eight grandchildren, Jackson and Jordon Weaver, Jacob, Jillian and Journey Hamilton, all of Lufkin, Illiana and Irena Brueck of Fort Worth; as well as a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Charlene requested a funeral at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin and will be laid to rest next to her parents at the Village Mills Cemetery in Village Mills, Texas. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
