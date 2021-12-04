Eddie Eugene Bush

Memorial services for Eddie Eugene Bush, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Bush was born July 12, 1942, and died Nov. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.

Joe Frank Charanza

Joe Frank Charanza, 72, of Huntington, died in his home on Dec. 1, 2021. He was born Aug. 27, 1949. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.

Elzah Follis

Elzah Follis, 70, of Nacogdoches, died Nov. 24, 2021, in her home. She was born June 25, 1951. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.

Adele Litchfield

Adele Litchfield, 84, of Lufkin, died Nov. 28, 2021, at Kennedy Health and Rehab. She was born Feb. 23, 1937. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.