Death notices Dec 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eddie Eugene BushMemorial services for Eddie Eugene Bush, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Bush was born July 12, 1942, and died Nov. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.Joe Frank CharanzaJoe Frank Charanza, 72, of Huntington, died in his home on Dec. 1, 2021. He was born Aug. 27, 1949. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.Elzah FollisElzah Follis, 70, of Nacogdoches, died Nov. 24, 2021, in her home. She was born June 25, 1951. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.Adele LitchfieldAdele Litchfield, 84, of Lufkin, died Nov. 28, 2021, at Kennedy Health and Rehab. She was born Feb. 23, 1937. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Cremation Mortuary Worship Eddie Eugene Bush Lufkin Arrangement Adele Litchfield Joe Frank Charanza Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLHS senior lands full ride scholarship to PrincetonDeputies charge man on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a childLETTER: Flournoy’s column rudeList of candidates for March 2022 primaries growsPolice charge two with aggravated assault with a deadly weaponPolice arrest duo following shooting, car chasePolice identify crash victim as chamber employeeCounty votes not to fire road engineerThreat at Central ISD deemed not credible by district, outside law enforcementPOLICE REPORTS: Police find glass door shattered, cash register broken at business Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.