Memorial services for Richard Ralph “Rick” Carlton, 82, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Huntington Civic Center on Hwy 69 South in Huntington. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Carlton was born July 12, 1939 in Houston, Texas to the late Ethel and Ralph Carlton, and died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his residence. He lived most of his life in Houston, Goat Hill, and the Lufkin area.
Rick served in the United States Army and Army Reserves as a medic. Later he was a truck driver, car transporter and limo driver for the local dealerships in town. He enjoyed playing dominoes, poker, going to the casinos, and traveling. Rick also enjoyed the Houston Texans, Whataburger, and his Groveton Indians, where he played football in high school. Rick never met a stranger and loved to joke with people. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Angie Stone and Peyton Noel of Lufkin; granddaughter, Jessi Reel and husband Ben of Bullard; grandson, Clint Stone and wife Britney of Granbury; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Beau, and Ruthie; sister, Carolyn Selman of Lufkin; nephews, Richard Straughan and wife Cretia of Bossier City, Louisiana, Thomas Straughan and wife Rhonda of Lufkin; great-nephews, Ryan, Cody and Kyle; great-nieces, Ava and Izzi; great-great-nieces, Annalyse and Becca; and special cousin, Jackie Jacob and husband Craig of Arkansas.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Brady Stone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.